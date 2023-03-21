StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 71,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

