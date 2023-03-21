Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,624 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up about 2.0% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BHP Group by 233.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after acquiring an additional 834,544 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 621,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BHP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.22. 741,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.16) to GBX 2,550 ($31.32) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.