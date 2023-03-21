Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.31. The stock had a trading volume of 79,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.51.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.81) to GBX 2,750 ($33.77) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.53) to GBX 5,100 ($62.63) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.95) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.26) to GBX 4,200 ($51.58) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

