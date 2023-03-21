Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $158.66. The stock had a trading volume of 103,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.57.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

