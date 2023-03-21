Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 4,113 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. 1,920,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.