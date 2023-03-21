Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. 64,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,835. The stock has a market cap of $728.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.98. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

