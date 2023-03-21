Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 560 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after buying an additional 3,757,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.34. 367,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,039. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

