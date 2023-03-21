Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.48. 628,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,601. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $448.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

