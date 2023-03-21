Suku One Day Volume Hits $793,478.38 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Suku token can now be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Suku has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $14.54 million and $793,478.38 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.00357408 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,287.20 or 0.25977675 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.