Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.03.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $5,648,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 169,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Sun Communities by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.