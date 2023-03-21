Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.55. 3,611,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,397,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $903,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $52,852.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,388 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

