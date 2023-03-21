Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 17,807,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,275. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,564,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $156,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,388 shares of company stock worth $6,662,136 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.