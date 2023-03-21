SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $48.49 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after buying an additional 575,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

