Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.97 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $36.83 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,367,071,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,103,831,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

