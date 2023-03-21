Synapse Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.70 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $182.28 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003569 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00362552 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,414.38 or 0.26351537 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010292 BTC.

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars.

