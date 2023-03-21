Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88. 265,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,442,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Talos Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

