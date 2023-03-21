Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Target by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 17,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Target by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.93. The company had a trading volume of 626,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

