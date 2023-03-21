Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 795 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $10,557.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,228.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TARS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,352. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $344.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
