TD Securities Cuts Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$30.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLMMF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Filo Mining Price Performance

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. 2,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

