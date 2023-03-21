TD Securities Trims Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Target Price to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 234.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Filo Mining Company Profile

In related news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$139,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 779,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,746,195.

(Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.