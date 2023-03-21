Tellor (TRB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $34.66 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Tellor has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $14.61 or 0.00051986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $34.66 million and $8.03 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,371,846 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
