Terex (NYSE:TEX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $54.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.45.

Terex stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Terex will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

