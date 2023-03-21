Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71.86 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $753.45 million and $71.86 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005010 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001091 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003229 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,231,086,412 coins and its circulating supply is 5,906,787,731,531 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.