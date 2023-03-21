Tezos (XTZ) Tops One Day Volume of $30.92 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $30.92 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00004115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004968 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003206 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 952,591,301 coins and its circulating supply is 931,311,099 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.