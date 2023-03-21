The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allstate by 549.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in Allstate by 112.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after acquiring an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Stock Up 3.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.31.

Shares of ALL opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.