The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

