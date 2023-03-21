The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.15. 4,361,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,002,850. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

