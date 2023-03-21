The LGL Group (LGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About The LGL Group

Separately, TheStreet lowered The LGL Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

