The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $999.03 million and $178.30 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

