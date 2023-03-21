The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.45. 290,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,312. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.28.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

