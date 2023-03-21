The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI) Director Scott Tannas Sells 75,000 Shares

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) Director Scott Tannas sold 75,000 shares of Western Investment Company of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$28,500.00.
Western Investment Company of Canada Price Performance
WI traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.07.
About Western Investment Company of Canada
