The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI) Director Scott Tannas Sells 75,000 Shares

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) Director Scott Tannas sold 75,000 shares of Western Investment Company of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$28,500.00.

WI traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.07.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

