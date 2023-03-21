ThetaDrop (TDROP) One Day Volume Hits $314,971.27

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $45.84 million and approximately $314,971.27 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

