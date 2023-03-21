Threshold (T) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $254.56 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Threshold has a market capitalization of $441.23 million and approximately $254.56 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00030986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018899 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00200629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,225.69 or 0.99962394 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.17972 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

