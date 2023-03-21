Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Buys $1,070,280.00 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) Director Robert Robotti purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at $121,442,887.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tidewater Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Tidewater stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Tidewater by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $9,322,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Tidewater by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

