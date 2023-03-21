TMD Wealth Management LLC Sells 151,958 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TMD Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 16.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.31 and its 200 day moving average is $138.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

