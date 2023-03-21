TomoChain Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a market cap of $50.72 million and $11.65 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,719,638 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The backbone of TomoChain’s products and overall ecosystem is the TomoChain blockchain with its innovative Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus. To facilitate interactions between users (including Voters and Masternode owners) and the TomoChain blockchain, a set of protocols and products have been built to support speed, privacy, usability, and liquidity needs all in one platform. TomoChain goal is to develop highly innovative products and technologies to make TomoChain an ideal platform for blockchain games, decentralized finance, and enterprise-oriented applications.TomoChain supports all EVM-compatible smart-contracts, protocols, and atomic cross-chain token transfers. New scaling techniques such as sharding, EVM parallelisation, private-chain generation, hardware integration will be continuously researched and incorporated into TomoChain’s Masternode architecture which will be an ideal scalable smart-contract public blockchain for decentralized apps, token issuances and token integration for small and big businesses.”

