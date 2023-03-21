Torah Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.17 Million (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Torah Network has a market cap of $47.17 million and approximately $149,296.94 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for $7.11 or 0.00025350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network launched on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 5.06783535 USD and is down -32.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $204,726.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

