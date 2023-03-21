Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

