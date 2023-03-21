TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading Down 2%

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30). 29,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 352,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.31).

TPXimpact Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.96.

TPXimpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. TPXimpact’s dividend payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TPXimpact Company Profile

In other news, insider Steve Winters acquired 125,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £27,577.66 ($33,866.71). Insiders own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

