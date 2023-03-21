Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Trading Up 14.3%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 4,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 80,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Track Group Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Track Group had a negative return on equity of 211.48% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

