Transform Wealth LLC Buys 14,601 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 127,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16,638.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 193,341 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,328,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

