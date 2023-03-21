Transform Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,250,000 after buying an additional 1,640,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after acquiring an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 699,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average of $118.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

