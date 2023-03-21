Transform Wealth LLC Sells 19,576 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 406,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,576 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 410,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.