Traxx (TRAXX) Price Reaches $0.0296 on Major Exchanges

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Traxx token can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $377,610.79 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Traxx has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

