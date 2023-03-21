Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $109.49 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises about 17.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.43% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $109,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

