Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 2.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after buying an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,770. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

