TRON (TRX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $265.94 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. TRON has a market cap of $4.77 billion and approximately $265.94 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005014 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003231 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001466 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,167,695,147 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

