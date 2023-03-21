Truist Financial Boosts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $1.40

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $1.00 to $1.40 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aveanna Healthcare from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $211.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

