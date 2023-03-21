U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.27. Approximately 11,839,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 11,584,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 9.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

