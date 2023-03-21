Ultra Price Up 9.4% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $73.02 million and $1.16 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,160.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00468381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00131101 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041370 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003005 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2408466 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,511,567.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

